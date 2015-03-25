(Adds details, background, shares)
March 25 Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green
Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss, reflecting a drop in selling prices and the
yuan's strength against the yen and euro.
The company, whose shares were down 6 percent in premarket
trading on Wednesday, said its gross margin fell to 16.8 percent
in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from 20.9 percent in the
third quarter.
Japan and Europe are among the biggest markets for Yingli's
products, most of which are made in China, while panel prices
have been falling due to oversupply in the market.
Yingli has increased its reliance on the Chinese market,
which now accounts for about a third of annual sales, after the
United States and the European Union slapped stiff anti-dumping
duties on solar products made in the country.
Yingli said it expected to ship 3.6-3.9 gigawatts (GW) of
solar products in 2015, compared with 3.36 GW last year.
The company, which has not posted a profit in more than
three years, said fourth-quarter shipments rose 4 percent
compared with the third quarter to 939.2 megawatts (MW).
The net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $88.7
million, or 49 cents per American depositary share, from $128.2
million, or 82 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company lost 49 cents per ADS, far
higher than analysts' average estimate of 13 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 9.4 percent to $555.5 million, missing the
average analyst estimate of $591.8 million.
Up to Tuesday's close of $2.34, the company's shares had
fallen almost 50 percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Ted Kerr)