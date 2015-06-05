June 5 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported an 8.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its solar panels.

The company, which last month raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a "going concern" due to indebtedness, said total revenue rose to $468.7 million in the quarter from $432.2 million a year earlier.

The company, which has not reported a profit in the last 14 quarters, said total module shipments rose to 754.2 megawatts (MW) from 630.8 MW.

Net loss attributable to Yingli widened to $58.6 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $55 million a year earlier as cost of revenue rose more than 10 percent. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)