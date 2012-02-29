BRIEF-Toro loses appeal of preliminary injunction over patent tied to lawn mowers
* Appeal of preliminary injunction in patent infringement case related to lawn mowers -- court ruling
Feb 29 Yingli Green Energy posted a net loss on Wednesday, hurt by declining sales and charges to write down the value of its polysilicon business.
The net loss in the fourth quarter was $599.4 million, or $3.87 per American depositary share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $84 million, or 52 cents per share.
Excluding one-time items, the company said it had lost 13 cents per share. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Appeal of preliminary injunction in patent infringement case related to lawn mowers -- court ruling
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage: