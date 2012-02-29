Feb 29 Yingli Green Energy posted a net loss on Wednesday, hurt by declining sales and charges to write down the value of its polysilicon business.

The net loss in the fourth quarter was $599.4 million, or $3.87 per American depositary share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $84 million, or 52 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it had lost 13 cents per share. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)