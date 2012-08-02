Aug 2 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co cut
its solar panel shipment estimate for the second quarter,
trimmed its gross margin expectation and said it would report a
foreign exchange loss of $28 million to $30 million.
Shipment volumes will show a rise of 13 percent to 14
percent from the previous quarter, down slightly from the 15
percent growth the company had expected. It said gross margin
would be a "middle single-digit percentage," rather than a
"middle to high single-digit percentage."
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)