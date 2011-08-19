(Follows alerts)
Aug 19 Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green
Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a second-quarter profit
that beat analysts' estimates as expansion in new markets drove
shipments.
Net income rose to $58.1 million, or 36 cents per American
depository share (ADS) from $32.1 million, or 21 cents per ADS,
a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 34 cents per
ADS.
On that basis, Wall Street analysts on average had expected
earnings of 28 cents per ADS, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $680.6 million, above $616.04 that analysts had
been expecting.
"The increased shipments were primarily attributable to the
improved market conditions, solid management execution and our
diversified customer portfolio," Chief Executive Liansheng Miao
said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Yingli boosted its second-quarter module
shipment view and backed its gross margin forecast in the
low-to-middle twenties .
Yingli ADS closed at $5.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock has dropped 43 percent this year and trades
at about 5.7 times 2012 earnings estimates. The MAC Global Solar
Energy index has dropped about 30 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Vaishnavi Bala
in Bangalore)