* Yingli, ReneSola cuts sales, margin outlooks

* Steep drop in panel prices hurting global producers

* Shares down in early trading (Adds ReneSola results, background, share movement)

Nov 7 China's Yingli Green Energy Holding (YGE.N) and ReneSola Ltd (SOL.N) became the latest solar makers to cut shipment and profit margin forecasts as the industry struggles to cope with the steep decline in panel prices.

The news pushed Yingli's U.S. shares down 2.2 percent to $3.61 and ReneSola down 6.8 percent to $2.21 in early trading. Yingli stock is down 62 percent this year, while ReneSola has fallen 75 percent.

A glut of production and swelling inventories of the panels that turn sunlight into electricity have driven down prices by about 40 percent so far this year, squeezing profits across the industry and pushing some manufacturers into bankruptcy.

With the warnings, Yingli and ReneSola join First Solar (FSLR.O), Trina Solar (TSL.N), China Sunergy CSUN.O, Canadian Solar (CSIQ.O) and Phoenix Solar AG (PS4G.DE) in cutting their targets for the year.

A complaint filed by the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG SWVG.DE and other manufacturers last month charged that Chinese manufacturers were dumping panels in the U.S. market, driving prices down in an attempt to win market share in the fast-growing market.

Chinese companies, including Yingli, have denied they were violating trade rules, and several have said they would trim their output because of the weak panel prices.

Baoding, China-based Yingli expects 2011 module shipments to come in at 1,580 to 1,630 megawatts, lower than its previous forecast of 1,700 to 1,750 MW.

Yingli expects to report gross margins of 10 percent to 11 percent for the third quarter, including a noncash inventory provision. It had previously forecast them in the middle to high-teen percentage range.

ReneSola, which is also based in China, said its third-quarter solar wafer and module shipments would be in the range of 320 to 330 MW, down from 330 to 350 MW previously forecast.

The company lowered its revenue forecast to a range of $185 million to $195 million, down from $220 million to $240 million, and said it expected gross profit margin of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Swetha Gopinath and Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)