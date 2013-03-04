* Expects to ship 3.2 GW-3.3 GW in 2013, vs 2.3 GW in 2012.
* Fourth quarter revenue up 14 percent
* Shares fall as much as 8 percent
(Adds details on outlook)
March 4 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co,
one of China's largest solar equipment makers, reported its
sixth straight quarterly loss, but forecast higher shipments for
the year as it looks to sell a major chunk of its products at
home.
Yingli shares, however fell as much as 8 percent to $2.21 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Analysts call the topline growth at solar companies
"profitless prosperity" as a four-year long slump in panel
prices shows no signs of lifting.
Yingli is not expected to post a profit for the next eight
quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The solar panel industry has been battered by excess
capacity and subsidy cuts at top market Europe, with prices
falling 30 percent in the past year.
Yingli said it expected to ship between 3.2 GW and 3.3 GW in
2013, higher than its 2012 shipments of 2.3 GW.
"We expect to increase our module shipment volumes to China
in 2013 by more than 40 percent compared with 2012," the company
said in an earnings presentation posted on its website.
China, the world's top energy consumer, will more than
double its installed solar power capacity this year, the
government said in January.
The country plans to add 10 gigawatts (GW) of installed
solar power capacity this year, putting it within reach of its
target of 21 GW of installed capacity by 2015.
"Spurred by China's 10 GW target and price elasticity from
lower pricing, we expect our 38 GW global demand forecast for
2013 to yield upside to 2013 shipment guidance," Maxim Group
analyst Aaron Chew said in a preview note.
Yingli is looking to ramp up sales in Japan and other
regions with high potentials of solar applications, such as
South America, southeast Asia and Africa.
Yingli increased its annual panel manufacturing capacity by
750 megawatt (MW) to 2.45 GW last year, making it a top panel
supplier in 2012. But much of this expansion was funded by debt.
Rival Trina Solar Ltd last week forecast higher
shipments for the year as it looks to sell more at home and in
emerging solar markets such as Japan.
A feed-in tariff scheme was introduced by Japan last July to
help spread the use of clean energy in the wake of the March
2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Yingli's fourth-quarter gross margin fell to negative 3.2
percent, from a positive 3 percent last year, after it wrote
down inventory by $106.8 million.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose 14 percent to $466 million as
demand in China continued to expand strongly increasing panel
shipments by about 41 percent from the third quarter.
Yingli's net loss fell to $200.5 million, or $1.28 per
American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter from
$599.4 million, or $3.87 per ADS a year earlier.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce and Joyjeet Das)