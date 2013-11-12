UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
Nov 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding posted a narrower third-quarter loss as improved selling prices for solar panels and lower costs propped up margins.
Net loss fell sharply to $38.5 million, or 25 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter, from $161.9 million, or 98 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue grew nearly 68 percent to $596.3 million.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LOS ANGELES, March 9 New U.S. solar installations nearly doubled last year, but slowing demand for both residential and large-scale systems, falling panel prices and concerns about looming federal tax reform are still dampening investor appetite for the sector.
SANTIAGO, March 9 SunPower Corp has put a large solar plant in Chile up for sale, according to two sources with knowledge of process, as the second largest U.S. solar panel maker seeks to cut costs across the globe.