* Third-quarter net loss $0.25/share vs $0.98/share year ago
* Expects China contribution to shipments rise to 47 percent
* Hanwha SolarOne posts bigger third-quarter loss
* Yingli shares fall 12 pct; analysts blame profit taking
* Hanwha SolarOne down 12 pct
Nov 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding
posted a sharp fall in third-quarter loss due to robust demand
from solar power plants in China and said it expects the country
to account for nearly half of its shipments in the current
quarter.
Lower production costs and firm solar panel prices boosted
Yingli's margins in the quarter, but it was not enough to
prevent a ninth consecutive quarterly loss for Yingli.
The company's U.S.-listed shares, bid higher in the days
before it reported results, fell 12 percent in morning trading.
The stock has tripled this year amid a broader rally in solar
stocks.
"Given the recent run up in the stock, there seems to be a
bit of profit taking on these numbers," Ardour Capital
Investments analyst Adam Krop said.
"They didn't really blow out the numbers like the Street
expected them to," he said.
The company's third quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates
by about 6 percent -- the lowest margin in four quarters.
"Given the year-to-date gain in the stock, it's becoming
increasingly difficult to impress the market with upside
surprises," Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said.
Solar panel prices have stabilized over the past two
quarters after a four-year downturn, when prices fell more than
75 percent due to rapid capacity expansion in China and a
withdrawal of subsidies in Europe.
While the low prices have exacted a heavy toll on
loss-making solar companies, Yingli said its third-quarter
results were aided by stable prices and by innovations that have
made its manufacturing cheaper and more efficient.
In contrast, smaller China-based rival Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd
posted a bigger quarterly loss as costs remained high,
sending its shares down about 12 percent.
FOCUS ON CHINA
Yingli, unlike its rivals, is focusing heavily on China as
it bets on volume growth in what is projected to be the largest
solar market in the world this year.
The company, which was the world's largest solar panel
supplier last year, said China is expected to account for 47
percent of shipments in the current quarter, up from 38 percent
in the third quarter.
Yingli said it is building a pipeline of 400 megawatt (MW)
to 500MW worth of projects -- most of which is in China, where
developers are speeding up the construction of solar plants
ahead of an expected change in the country's feed-in-tariffs.
Yingli said it had already completed 80 MW worth of projects
in China out of the targeted 120 MW-130 MW for this year.
Selling prices in China, however, are weaker than in
high-margin markets such as Japan and companies are also
struggling with delayed payments.
Analyst Krop said Yingli's account receivables was a
concern, indicating that some customers were struggling to make
payments on time.
The company's accounts receivables were $811 million as of
Sept.30, compared with $722.6 as of June 30.
HIGHER MARGINS, SHIPMENTS
Yingli said it expects gross margin to improve to 14-16
percent in the fourth quarter. Margin rose to 13.7 percent in
the third quarter, from negative 22.7 percent a year earlier.
It expects fourth-quarter panel shipments to rise in the
mid- to high-single digit percentage range from the third
quarter.
Yingli plans to expand its internal manufacturing capacity
to 3 gigawatt (GW) and have total capacity of 4 GW in 2014,
helped by access to the plants of other companies, an executive
said on a conference call.
Yingli has about 2.45 GW of manufacturing capacity now.
Yingli's third-quarter revenue rose nearly 68 percent to
$596.3 million, beating analysts' estimates of $563.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss fell to $38.5 million, or 25 cents per American
Depositary Share (ADS), from $161.9 million, or 98 cents per
ADS, a year earlier.
Hanwha SolarOne, on the other hand, said its loss widened to
$75.2 million, or 89 cents per ADS, in the third quarter, from
$51.3 million, or 61 cents per ADS.
Hanwha SolarOne's U.S.-listed shares were down 12 percent at
$4.45 in mid-day trading on the Nasdaq. Yingli's shares were
down 9 percent at $6.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Garima Goel in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Robin Paxton)