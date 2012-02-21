Feb 21 Yingli Green Energy sees a
greater-than-expected fall in shipments in the fourth quarter
amid a challenging solar market.
The Chinese solar module maker said it expects photovoltaic
module shipments to fall by 30 percent from the third quarter.
The company had earlier forecast a decrease of low to mid-20s
percent.
However, Yingli backed its full-year shipment outlook of
1,580 megawatt to 1,630 megawatt.
The company estimates its fourth-quarter gross margins,
including a non-cash inventory provision, to be about 3 percent,
lower than its prior outlook of 10 percent.
Excluding the non-cash inventory provision, the company
expects gross margins to be 12 percent.
Yingli Shares closed at $4.81 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)