May 30 Yingli Green Energy, one of China's largest solar equipment makers, reported its seventh straight quarterly loss as weak prices for solar panels continued to weigh on margins.

Net loss widened to $98.5 million, or 63 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the first quarter from $44.9 million, or 29 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $431.4 million.