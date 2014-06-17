June 17 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller first-quarter loss, helped by an increase in panel prices.

The company's net loss nearly halved to $55 million, or 35 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the first quarter ended March 31.

Revenue was nearly unchanged at $432.2 million. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)