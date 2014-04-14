UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Yintai Resources Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit down 74.5-79.6 percent y/y at 40-50 million yuan ($6.44-8.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gud58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources