May 16 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp said on Monday it has reached agreement to sell its stakes in two mines and one development project in China to Yintai Resources Co Ltd for $600 million in cash.

Eldorado has agreed to sell its majority interests in the White Mountain and Tanjianshan mines and the Eastern Dragon project to Yintai, a nonferrous metals mining company.

