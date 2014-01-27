UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 China's Yintai Resources Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit at 466.3 million yuan ($77.09 million) versus net profit of 16.18 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gad46v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources