June 26 Jilin Jian Yisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Changbai Mountain Huangfeng Ginseng co. for 470 million yuan ($75.70 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on June 27

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1mhF8f4 ; bit.ly/1qyqR2G

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)