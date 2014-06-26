BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
June 26 Jilin Jian Yisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Changbai Mountain Huangfeng Ginseng co. for 470 million yuan ($75.70 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on June 27
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1mhF8f4 ; bit.ly/1qyqR2G
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering