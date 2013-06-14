By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, June 14 Finland's biggest construction
group YIT is confident shareholders will approve a
plan to spin off its building services business, its incoming
chief executive said.
Some analysts have raised concerns over the move by YIT,
which is also the biggest foreign residential builder in Russia,
saying the smaller market capitalisations of the resulting two
companies could turn off investors.
YIT plans to split in two at the end of June and later list
the services business, to be named Caverion, on the Helsinki
bourse. The move aims to help the separate businesses to grow
more strongly by allowing them to focus on their different
fields of construction and services.
Kari Kauniskangas, who is due to become YIT's chief
executive after the planned spin-off and is currently in charge
of YIT's international construction business, said he was
confident investors would approve the plan.
"I haven't heard that anybody would oppose this plan," he
told Reuters in an interview.
The move requires backing from two-thirds of shareholders in
a vote next Monday. The company earlier announced that 28
percent of voters already supported the move.
Kauniskangas said some international funds may be forced to
sell their shares in the two companies after the split due to
their smaller capitalisations, but added the move was worth it
in the long run.
YIT's construction business is targeting an average annual
revenue growth rate of at least ten percent in coming years
after the split, helped by strong residential demand in Russia.
Last year the company sold 4,200 apartments in Russia,
mainly in Moscow and its surroundings as well as St. Petersburg
and Yekaterinburg. Kauniskangas said he saw ample room for
further growth in Russia.
"Our average market share in our cities (in Russia) is
smaller than 5 percent. We have a good chance to lift it to
around 10 percent in many cities, and we will also look at new
cities," he said.
