HELSINKI Oct 28 Finland's top builder YIT on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on slower sales of high-value houses in Finland and weakness in its Nordic services business.

Third quarter segment-level operating profit fell 25 percent from a year ago to 43.6 million euros ($61,7 million) from 57.9 million a year earlier, missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll which ranged from 48.7 million to 72.6 million euros.

"YIT estimates residential sales to continue to be good in both Finland and Russia. In the short term, however, the times-to-sale of residential units may be prolonged," the company said in a statement.

The company earlier this month cut its full-year outlook on one-off costs to fix problems at buildings in Russia and weak profits at the Nordic service business, which includes building maintenance and system installation.

Analysts, before the latest report, forecast full-year profit growth of around 7 percent. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)