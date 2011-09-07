* Complaints from YIT building residents in St Petersburg

* Says problem is limited but some costs ahead

* Shares fall 7 pct (Adds quotes, analyst comment, details)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Sept 7 Builder YIT Oyj spooked investors on Wednesday by saying it found above-normal levels of ammonia in the air of some of its flats in St Petersburg.

YIT, the biggest foreign builder in St Petersburg, said it received 40 complaints from customers who experienced odours. It said it was not aware of any impact on residents' health.

Fixing the problem will require costs, it said, although it did not give a specific forecast.

Shares in the company fell more some 6 percent by 1356 GMT, while the Helsinki bourse which was up 2.9 precent.

A YIT executive said the problem appeared to come from the composition of concrete used in building frameworks built in late 2008 through early 2009, and was limited to some buildings in St Petersburg.

"The problem concerns us, but other builders, too," Kari Kauniskangas, head of YIT's international construction, told Reuters.

"It concerns a fraction of St Petersburg production we built at that time, and in them only a part of the framework built during the winter months," he said.

Kauniskangas also added he expected more people to complain about the issue. The problem had been raised this summer in local media, but YIT was the first company to announce it had problems, he said.

YIT said it would not need to pull down any buildings. Depending on the residents, the company will either fix or buy back the apartments and compensate other costs.

"It's hard to imagine that it would cost as much as the share price falls now," said FIM analyst Jaakko Tyrvainen.

"But if the issue does not concern the buildings on current production, then it's just a one-time cost to deal with."

YIT is currently constructing some 1,800 flats in St Petersburg. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)