* Q3 EBIT 43.6 mln euros vs 56.3 mln in Reuters poll

* Finnish apartment sales fall on economic uncertainty

* Strong Russian sales in spite of problems with buildings

* Shares fall 11.1 pct (Recasts, adds share reaction, analyst comments)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 28 Builder YIT missed all analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as economic uncertainty hit the Finnish housing market, unnerving investors who were hoping the Nordic economy would be more insulated from the European debt crisis.

Its shares plunged 11.1 percent to 12.58 euros by 1218 GMT after it said third-quarter underlying operating profit fell 25 percent from a year ago to 43.6 million euros ($61.7 million).

That missed all analysts' forecasts, which ranged from 48.7 million euros to 72.6 million in a Reuters poll.

YIT said the Finnish market would likely improve in the current quarter, since Thursday's sovereign debt deal among euro zone leaders and banks would encourage potential buyers who had held back last quarter.

"Finnish consumers are more cautious than before. But we'll see if it is only temporary, since surveys indicate their plans to buy houses have not dipped," said Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola.

The number of flats YIT sold directly to customers in Finland fell 23 percent from the previous quarter to 396 units, with the company citing slower high-end apartment sales.

Yet CEO Juhani Pitkakoski told a news conference business conditions were not too bad, with the company selling 200 units directly to customers in October.

In addition, YIT aims to keep its full-year apartment start-ups in its homeland on par with the previous year.

"I think YIT will improve its margins in the fourth quarter compared with the third," said Matias Rautionmaa, analyst at Pohjola Markets, adding apartment start-ups had not fallen too drastically.

"I thought start-ups would have halved from the second quarter."

Analysts also said YIT's Russian sales appeared surprisingly good in the third quarter. It sold 957 flats, 22 percent more than in the April-June period.

The company this month cut its full-year outlook on one-off costs to fix problems at buildings in Russia and weak profits at the Nordic service business, which includes building maintenance and system installation.

It expects 2011 underlying profit to grow. Analysts, before Friday's report, forecast full-year profit growth of around 7 percent.

YIT's order backlog rose 4 percent from a year ago to 3.49 billion euros at end-September, flat from the end of June.

Rival NCC (NCCb.ST) also reported smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, sending its shares down 3.9 percent.

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman and David Hulmes)