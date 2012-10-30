* Strong apartment sales in Russia, Finland
* One-off item helped Q3 profits
(Adds detail, quote)
HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish construction firm YIT
reported better-than-expected quarterly profit
boosted by brisk sales at its main building business and a
one-off gain.
The firm said on Tuesday its segment-based core operating
profit - which includes work in progress - rose 57 percent from
a year-ago to 68.4 million euros ($88.3 million), topping
analysts' average forecast of 62.4 million euros.
Earnings were helped by writing back 7 million euros which
had been set aside after higher-than-normal levels of ammonia
were found last year in apartments YIT had built in St
Petersburg, Russia.
YIT, which is one of the biggest foreign constructors in
Russia, said it sold over 1,000 flats in the country during the
third quarter, up 10 percent from the April-June period.
"That is really strong. Quarterly start-ups (in Russia) also
remained around one thousand, so there is growth ahead," said
analyst Matias Rautionmaa from Pohjola Markets.
He also noted YIT's building service business, involving
building maintenance and system installation, put in a
disappointing performance in the Nordics as well as in central
Europe.
YIT repeated it expected its full-year earnings to rise from
last year.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)