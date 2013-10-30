BRIEF-China Smarter Energy Group entered into agreement to terminate and to liquidate Jilin Hareon Electronic
March 3 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:
HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish construction group YIT reported a weaker than expected third-quarter profit as economic uncertainty weighed on the real estate market.
YIT said its quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent from a year earlier to 37.4 million euros, compared with the average analyst forecast of 41 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company lowered its full-year profit and sales forecasts in September, saying it expects sales and operating profit to be lower than in 2012. It reiterated this outlook on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)
March 3 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:
* Says broking business of Religare Securities will be part of scheme of arrangement dated Dec 27, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mlBc8V) Further company coverage:
* In February 2017 group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.64 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: