HELSINKI, July 26 Finland's top builder YIT reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit, citing weak margins of projects in Northern Europe, Poland and Czech Republic as well as restructuring costs.

YIT's April-June adjusted segments-based operating profit fell 14 percent to 60.5 million euros ($73.4 million), below an average forecast of 64.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

YIT's segments-based profit includes work in progress.

The company repeated it expects full-year segments-based operating profit to improve and revenue to be flat versus 2011. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)