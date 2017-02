(Adds detail)

HELSINKI Aug 24 Finnish builder YIT said on Wednesday its consortium with Destia and Meridiam Infrastructure Finance II S.á.r.l. has been selected as the preferred bidder for 53 kilometres of the E18 motorway in Southern Finland.

YIT said the project has been granted a contract authorisation of 650 million euros, which will form the basis for the agreement negotiations with the Finnish Transport Agency.

The service contract is expected to be signed in November 2011, and the road section is estimated to be fully completed in 2015, it said.