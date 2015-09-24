HELSINKI, Sept 24 The business environment in
Russia has weakened further in the third quarter, Finland's
biggest construction company YIT said on Thursday.
In a statement coinciding with a day of briefings for
investors and analysts, YIT said its Russian consumer sales in
the quarter fell to more than 600 apartments from 936 a year
earlier.
In Finland it sold nearly 300 apartments this quarter, down
from 344 a year earlier. In central and eastern Europe, sales
rose to 200 from 158.
"In Finland, consumers are still cautious, and the operating
environment in Russia has weakened further," the company said.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)