* Shares drop 0.4 pct in afternoon vs 1.8 pct drop in Hang
Seng
* Yitai Coal's deal 2nd-biggest in Hong Kong after Haitong
Securities
* $390 mln in cornerstone commitments helped seal stock
offering
HONG KONG, July 12 Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co
Ltd, the biggest miner of the fuel in the Chinese
region bordering Mongolia, fell on its debut after raising
nearly $900 million in Hong Kong's No.2 equity sale so far this
year.
The drop in the shares reflects the volatility seen in
Chinese coal stocks in recent weeks and threatens to take some
shine off Yitai Coal's offering, the largest in Hong Kong since
Haitong Securities' $1.85 billion sale in April.
Yitai Coal, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai,
dipped 0.4 percent to HK$42.85 in early afternoon trading on
Thursday. Still, the decline was smaller than the 1.8 percent
drop in the benchmark Hang Seng index.
The share offering was priced at the bottom of a HK$43-HK$53
per share indicative range last week, weighed by concerns over a
economic slowdown in China and Europe's sovereign debt crisis
that have caused companies including Graff Diamonds and motor
racing business Formula One to pull or delay billions of dollars
in share sales this year in the Asia-Pacific.
But the amount of funds raised was still noteworthy
considering the uncertain market.
Coal stocks remain pressured on concerns about lower oil and
fuel prices and a decline in risk appetite, CLSA analysts Andrew
Driscoll and Daniel Meng said in a report on Thursday.
Equity capital market deals in Asia ex-Japan tumbled 30.4
percent to $77.9 billion in the first half, with IPO volumes
alone down 62 percent.
The Yitai Coal offering underscores the importance of
cornerstone stakeholders. The company secured about $390 million
from such investors, helping it to cover more than 40 percent of
the offering of 162.8 million new shares.
Investors in the cornerstone tranche included Datang
International with a $100 million commitment and $30 million
each from Baosteel Resources International and King Link
Holding.
Three other companies debuted on the same day as Yitai Coal
on the Hong Kong stock exchange, though after much smaller stock
offerings.
Auto dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services
dropped 1.7 percent after raising about $215 million in its IPO,
which was pulled in late May because of volatile markets.
Textile maker Silverman Holdings, which raised $23
million, was unchanged from its IPO price of HK$1.10, while
packaging company Qualipack Holdings plunged 10
percent after a $3 million offering.
COAL MINING
Yitai Coal, based in Inner Mongolia, China's biggest
coal-producing region, plans to use most of the proceeds from
the sale to help fund the purchase of coal production, sales and
transportation businesses from its parent Yitai Group for about
HK$10.4 billion ($1.34 billion).
The coal producer is the first B-share company to trade in
Hong Kong. B-shares -- a class of stock traded in mainland China
denominated in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars -- were
first introduced in 1992 as a way to lure foreign investors to
the domestic Chinese equities market.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp
(CICC) were sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie
and UBS.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)