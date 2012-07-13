(Refiles to add dropped company names in last paragraph)

HONG KONG, July 12 Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd, the biggest miner of the fuel in the Chinese region bordering Mongolia, fell on its debut after raising nearly $900 million in Hong Kong's No.2 equity sale so far this year.

The drop in the shares reflects the volatility seen in Chinese coal stocks in recent weeks and threatens to take some shine off Yitai Coal's offering, the largest in Hong Kong since Haitong Securities' $1.85 billion sale in April.

Yitai Coal, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai, dipped 0.4 percent to HK$42.85 in early afternoon trading on Thursday. Still, the decline was smaller than the 1.8 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng index.

The share offering was priced at the bottom of a HK$43-HK$53 per share indicative range last week, weighed by concerns over a economic slowdown in China and Europe's sovereign debt crisis that have caused companies including Graff Diamonds and motor racing business Formula One to pull or delay billions of dollars in share sales this year in the Asia-Pacific.

But the amount of funds raised was still noteworthy considering the uncertain market.

Coal stocks remain pressured on concerns about lower oil and fuel prices and a decline in risk appetite, CLSA analysts Andrew Driscoll and Daniel Meng said in a report on Thursday.

Equity capital market deals in Asia ex-Japan tumbled 30.4 percent to $77.9 billion in the first half, with IPO volumes alone down 62 percent.

The Yitai Coal offering underscores the importance of cornerstone stakeholders. The company secured about $390 million from such investors, helping it to cover more than 40 percent of the offering of 162.8 million new shares.

Investors in the cornerstone tranche included Datang International with a $100 million commitment and $30 million each from Baosteel Resources International and King Link Holding.

Three other companies debuted on the same day as Yitai Coal on the Hong Kong stock exchange, though after much smaller stock offerings.

Auto dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services dropped 1.7 percent after raising about $215 million in its IPO, which was pulled in late May because of volatile markets.

Textile maker Silverman Holdings, which raised $23 million, was unchanged from its IPO price of HK$1.10, while packaging company Qualipack Holdings plunged 10 percent after a $3 million offering.

COAL MINING

Yitai Coal, based in Inner Mongolia, China's biggest coal-producing region, plans to use most of the proceeds from the sale to help fund the purchase of coal production, sales and transportation businesses from its parent Yitai Group for about HK$10.4 billion ($1.34 billion).

The coal producer is the first B-share company to trade in Hong Kong. B-shares -- a class of stock traded in mainland China denominated in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars -- were first introduced in 1992 as a way to lure foreign investors to the domestic Chinese equities market.

BOC International and China International Capital Corp (CICC) were sponsors and joint bookrunners with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, China Merchants Securities, Credit Suisse, ICBC International, Macquarie and UBS. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)