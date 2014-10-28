Oct 28 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 520 million yuan (85.06 million US dollar) in setting up a private bank with partners in Yunnan province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tE3vgy

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)