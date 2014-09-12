Sept 12 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

* Says board approves assets reorganisation via assets sales, shares repurchase and share placement

* Says plans private placement to raise up to 6 billion yuan(978.09 million US dollar)

* Says its shares to resume trading on Sept 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rZotGo; bit.ly/1oBIV9q; bit.ly/1rTaQCG

(1 US dollar = 6.1344 Chinese yuan)