UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says board proposes to change company name to Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vfMFAT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources