UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 full year net loss at 2.3 billion yuan (376.12 million US dollar) due to weak demand for chemicals and chemical fibres
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tzWo7I
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources