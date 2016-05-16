(Corrects headline and bullets to "euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds" from "euro-yen denominated convertible bonds"; corrects to say conversion price for "2020" from "2018" in second bullet)

May 16 Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc :

* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $10.50 per share, from $10.53 per share, effective April 1

* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2020 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.48 per share, from $13.49 per share, effective April 1

Source text in Japanese: t.im/149ut

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)