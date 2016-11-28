DUBAI Nov 28 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) said on Monday it had signed a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based billionaire Mohamed Alabbar to create an online luxury retail business in the Middle East.

YNAP will hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture while Symphony Investments, an entity controlled by Alabbar, will own the remaining 40 percent, YNAP said without giving financial details. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)