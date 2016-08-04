(Corrects to show off-season (not in-season) sales in first paragraph)

MILAN Aug 4 Luxury online retailer Yoox-Net-a-Porter posted a 15.8 percent rise in first half revenues, driven by its multi-brand off-season sales.

Sales rose to 897 million euros ($998.5 million) in the first six months of the year, in line with the 898 million euros estimated on average by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

At constant exchange rates, sales rose 13.3 percent compared to the pro-forma sales from the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up in the first semester to 76.5 million euros, above the 71 million euros average estimated by the consensus of five analysts.

Adjusted net income rose to 37 million euros in the first half of the year but was down to 18.8 million taking in account over 18 million euros in amortisations deriving from the merger completed last October of Italy's Yoox and rival Net-A-Porter. ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)