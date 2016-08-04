UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Aug 4 Luxury online retailer Yoox-Net-a-Porter confirmed on Thursday its full-year revenue guidance, seen in the high-teens at constant exchange rates, with sales in the second half of the year due to accelerate compared with the first.
* The Anglo-Italian group confirmed an improvement in profit margins for the whole year
* The average order value in the second quarter fell by 7.6 percent, weighed down by foreign exchange rates, particularly the weaker pound and rouble
* Sales in the UK, which represents almost 16 percent of the group's revenue, were slow after the Brexit referendum, but then got back on track
* It launched the Armani Exchange online flagship store in North America in mid-July and French designer Chloe in Europe and the United States in late June
* Plans to start construction of a new in-season warehouse in Italy, a market that represents over 6 percent of its sales
* Inventories as percentage of sales keep falling, now at 30 percent from 35 percent a year ago
* Posted a 15.8 percent rise in first-half revenue, driven by its multi-brand off-season sales
* Sales for the multi-brand off-season business, which includes websites Yoox and The Outnet, were up 22 percent in the first semester
* Sales rose to 897 million euros ($998.5 million) in the first half
* At constant exchange rates, sales rose 13.3 percent compared with the pro-forma sales from the same period last year.
* Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose in the first half to 76.5 million euros
* Adjusted net income rose to 37 million euros in the first half
* Net income was down at 18.8 million euros taking into account amortisations deriving from the merger completed last October of Italy's Yoox and rival Net-A-Porter. ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources