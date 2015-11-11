MILAN Nov 11 Yoox Net-A-Porter said on Wednesday its chief executive had sold a 1.5 percent stake in the newly merged group, pocketing 61 million euros he would use to buy shares via stock options and slightly raise his overall holding to 6.1 percent.

Yoox NAP said CEO Federico Marchetti sold the shares at 30.85 euros each. That compares with a closing price of 31.11 euros for YNAP shares on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)