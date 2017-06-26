MILAN, June 26 Shares in Italian online fashion
retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter were up almost 8 percent on Monday as
traders cited reported interest from Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group.
"There are reports Alibaba is interested in buying a stake
in Yoox," one of the traders said.
A report on Chinese fashion website Ladymax.cn said the
Chinese conglomerate had contacted Yoox Net-a-Porter over
capital cooperation, adding it did not rule out buying shares in
it.
YNAP said it did not comment market speculation.
At 1517 GMT YNAP shares were up 7.9 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes)