MILAN, July 6 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter expects to raise its adjusted core profit margin to between 11-13 percent by 2020 from 8 percent last year as it seeks to harness the potential offered by selling via mobile devices.

In a new 2015-2020 business plan unveiled on Wednesday, the company said it sees net annual revenues rising between 17-20 percent at constant exchange rates and expects to be cash positive from 2018.

The group, born from the merger of Italy's Yoox with upmarket rival Net-A-Porter, said it remains committed to its presence in the United Kingdom and its London headquarters despite Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

YNAP said it sees neutral impact on profitability of a depreciation of the British pound against the Euro. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)