BRIEF-Viacom names Kern Schireson Chief Data Officer
* Kern Schireson has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 YOC AG :
* Announces completion of its restructuring programme according to plan in Q4 2014
* Says in total, YOC AG sees a positive equity effect amounting to 6.1 million euros, as well as a cash inflow of 4.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, March 13 U.S. chipmaker Intel agreed to buy driverless car-technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday, positioning itself for a dominant role in the autonomous-driving sector after missing the market for mobile phones.
LONDON, March 13 Banks have underwritten around US$6bn of debt financing to back investment firm Vista Equity Partners’ acquisition of Canadian fintech DH Corp and the refinancing of existing debt as it combines DH with portfolio company UK financial software provider Misys, banking sources said.