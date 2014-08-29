BRIEF-Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics to buy 4.1 pct stake in new material firm
* Says co enters into agreement to buy 4.1 percent stake in a Suzhou-based new material firm for 26.9 million yuan, raising stake in it to 56.2 percent after transaction
Aug 29 Yoc AG : * Says successfully closes the sale of Sevenval - capital inflow of EUR 1.25
million * Reached agreement with Berlin Technologie Holding GmbH over variable purchase
price component from sale of former YOC Mobile Technology segment * Says maximum variable purchase price component would have amounted to EUR 1.5
million according to contract * Says expects a successful completion of the restructuring process in the
fourth quarter 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Can confirm it is considering potential deal in relation to investment in Euroset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Reported on Tuesday FY net profit 26.7 million euros ($28.86 million) versus 30.3 million euros a year ago