NEW YORK, April 7 Marketing software company
Yodle has selected banks for an initial public offering that is
expected to come later this year and could raise $100 million,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The New York-based company, backed by investors including
Draper Fisher Jurvetson, has chosen Credit Suisse AG
and Deutsche Bank to lead the process, the people
said on Monday.
Representatives of Yodle and the banks could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Yodle, which runs software that helps local businesses with
online advertising and marketing, generates over $160 million in
annual revenue, according to the company's website.
