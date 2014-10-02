Oct 2 Software company Yodlee Inc,
controlled by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, priced its
initial public offering at $12 per share on Thursday, according
to a joint bookrunner for the offering.
The company will raise about $75 million from the IPO at the
offer price of $12, the mid point of its expected price range of
$11 to $13 per share.
At $12 a share, the company would be valued at about $340
million.
Yodlee's platform, known as the Yodlee Financial Cloud, is
used by banks, Internet services companies and third-party
financial app developers to track a consumer's financial
information.
The apps aggregate a consumer's financial information and
give it to a bank or personal finance website, allowing them to
have a complete view of the end users' finances.
Yodlee, which also counts Bank of America Corp as a
major shareholder, sold all the 6.25 million shares in the
offering.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are
among the major underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)