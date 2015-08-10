BRIEF-Hytera Communications agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International
* Says it agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International Inc for $62 million
Aug 10 Envestnet Inc, a wealth management technology provider, will buy financial software maker Yodlee Inc for about $560 million.
Envestnet said it will pay $18.88 per Yodlee share in cash and stock, a 50 percent premium to Yodlee stock's closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* NXT-ID and Fit Pay, Inc announce letter of intent to combine their businesses