Options exchange operator CBOE's profit falls on higher costs
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
* Signs pact with DreamWorks Animation for online distribution
* Shares up as much as 10 pct
Aug 29 China's Internet television company Youku.com Inc said it had entered into an agreement with DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for online distribution of KungFu Panda franchise films in mainland China.
Shares of the company were trading up 7 percent at $24.94 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $25.69 earlier in the session.
One of China's YouTube clones, Youku.com debuted in December 2010 and competes with Tudou Holdings Inc , Ku6 Media Co Ltd , Qiyi.com -- a firm partly owned by Baidu Inc -- PPS.tv and PPTV.
Both KungFu Panda titles are available for on-demand viewing on Youku Premium and will subsequently debut on Youku's Hollywood Movie Channel after the paid viewing window closes, Youku said in a statement.
DreamWorks Animation's KungFu Panda franchise has grossed over $1.25 billion at the box office till date and is very popular with Chinese audiences, the company said. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Antero Midstream Partners LP - files for potential offering of up to 5 million common units representing limited partner interests Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kkmYmR) Further company coverage:
* Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016 production