SINGAPORE, April 4 Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has joined a consortium led by the Digicel Group to bid for one of two mobile phone licenses that Myanmar is expected to award later this year.

The other members of the consortium include Quantum Strategic Partners Ltd, which is part of the investment group led by George Soros. Yoma is an investment firm with interests in Myanmar.

"The consortium submitted its pre-qualification bid in Nay Pyi Taw today as specified by the government of Myanmar as the first part of the mobile phone licence process," Yoma said in a stock market filing.

The Digicel Group operates mobile phone networks across 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia-Pacific.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator, has also expressed interested in securing one of the Myanmar mobile phone licences.

