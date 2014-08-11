UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 5.69 billion yuan (924.78 million US dollar) via private placement of shares
* Says The Dairy Farm Co Ltd, a unit of Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd plans to subscribe all the new shares by cash
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uhD5AW; bit.ly/VbZzEq
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1528 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources