Aug 11 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5.69 billion yuan (924.78 million US dollar) via private placement of shares

* Says The Dairy Farm Co Ltd, a unit of Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd plans to subscribe all the new shares by cash

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 12

