Sept 23 China-based crop nutrient maker Yongye International Inc said it has entered into an agreement to be taken private by a consortium led by its top shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd, valuing the company at about $340 million.

The $6.69 per share offer represents a 11.9 percent premium to the Friday close of $5.98 on the Nasdaq.

In October, the company received an offer to be taken private for $6.60 per share.