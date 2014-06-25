Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 25 Yonyou Software Co Ltd
* Says unit Chanjet Information Technology sells 55 million H-shares at HK$16.38 ($2.11) per share
* Says Chanjet Information Technology will start trading on June 26 in Hong Kong
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pMN2CO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)