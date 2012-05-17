MILAN May 17 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Thursday it was in talks with France's PPR on a possible e-commerce project.

It said no final agreement had been reached so far.

Shares in Yoox rose more than 10 percent on Thursday after reports that PPR luxury products would be sold through the Italian company's digital platform.

At 1200 GMT, Yoox shares were indicated up 10.4 percent at 11.02 euros in a lower market.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)