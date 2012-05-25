MILAN May 25 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox and French luxury giant PPR are
continuing talks to set up an e-commerce venture with the aim of
striking a final deal in the coming months, Yoox said in a
statement on Friday.
The Italian company said a preliminary deal signed on Friday
envisaged a joint e-commerce initiative on brands including
Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.
Shares in Yoox have risen sharply recently on expectations
of a deal with the French group.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)